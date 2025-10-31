© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do YOU want to hear from candidates in the runoff election? Tell us here!
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

School board candidates respond to community questions prior to runoff election

KUCB | By KUCB News
Published October 31, 2025 at 9:28 AM AKDT
2024 Unalaska Municipal Election
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
2024 Unalaska Municipal Election

Sean Peters and John Warden each received 114 votes for school board Seat C in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

Now, voters will break the tie in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 4. It will be the only race on the ballot. 

KUCB asked the Unalaska community to submit questions for the candidates prior to Tuesday's election. You can find Peters' response here and Warden's here.

Polls open at 8 a.m. at City Hall on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. 

Questions about voting can be directed to the City Clerk's Office at (907) 581-1251.
Tags
Government municipal electionUnalaska School BoardUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
KUCB News
See stories by KUCB News
Related Content