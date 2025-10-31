School board candidates respond to community questions prior to runoff election

Sean Peters and John Warden each received 114 votes for school board Seat C in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

Now, voters will break the tie in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 4. It will be the only race on the ballot.

KUCB asked the Unalaska community to submit questions for the candidates prior to Tuesday's election. You can find Peters' response here and Warden's here.

Polls open at 8 a.m. at City Hall on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Questions about voting can be directed to the City Clerk's Office at (907) 581-1251.