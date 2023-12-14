© 2023 KUCB
Stories from the KUCB Newsroom on the topic of business and industry.
  • Nat Herz
    /
    Alaska Public Media
    Federal fisheries managers hold Bering Sea pollock quota steady
    Evan Erickson
    The total amount of pollock allowed to be scooped up by trawlers in the Bering Sea will stay the same in 2024. In its Dec. 9 meeting in Anchorage, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council moved to keep the total allowable catch for pollock at its current level of 1.3 million metric tons, a move that has generated criticism from conservationists, tribes, and the trawling industry alike.
  • Maggie Nelson
    /
    KUCB
    Bristol Bay red king crab season brings small but welcome harvest amid lull in Alaska’s crab fisheries
    Maggie Nelson
    The majority of Alaska’s Bristol Bay commercial red king crab have been caught for the season. This year’s quota was rather low, coming in at about 2.1 million pounds for the entire fleet. To compare, that’s less than half the total allowable catch, or TAC, for the 2018/2019 season. Ethan Nichols is the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s area management biologist for groundfish and shellfish in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands region. He said even just a couple million pounds was a welcome amount for harvesters during historic lows in the state’s commercial crab industry.
