Obituaries

-
The world has lost a loyal friend, a loving sister and daughter, the absolute coolest and funniest aunt, and—let’s be honest—a karaoke queen who could out-sing half of Hollywood. Tita Brenda has officially taken her final adventure, heading off to the great beyond, where we’re sure she’s already making new friends, finding the best travel deals, and teaching the angels how to properly belt out a power ballad.
-
Tony was a quiet, loving giant among men. He loved his family and friends with all he held dear. He was born on September 18, 1957, in Tillamook, Oregon. After high school and two years of college, he made his trek to Unalaska where he met Mary Ann Golodoff. They had their children Aaron and Valerie Sours, and he was a stepfather to Christopher Gordon, Clarence Golodoff, and Vitamay Southworth.
-
Jacob Martin Stepetin, aged 71, of Akutan, Alaska, passed away Dec. 18, 2023. Jacob was born Nov. 5, 1952, to Mattie and Art Stepetin in Akutan, Alaska. Jacob was an innovative Unangax̂ leader who left a long legacy of progressive change. He inspired everyone who knew him, and he is remembered as a beloved Elder, Unangax̂ leader, and culture keeper of Akutan.
-
Cheryl lived in Unalaska for 12 years with her husband, Gary Gray. During her time here, she enjoyed combing the beaches for shells and other treasures. She was active in our community and grateful for the many friends that she made while living here.
-
In the mid-1960s, Robert "Tiny" Schasteen embarked on a life-changing adventure when he relocated to Unalaska, Alaska, to work in the thriving world of seafood production. It was within the bustling halls of PanAlaska where Schasteen crossed paths with the love of his life, Calette. Over the next nearly 40-plus years, Unalaska became his cherished home. He was known for his boundless generosity, quick wit, and contagious laughter. His involvement extended to public service and he was elected to Unalaska's City Council.
-
Theckla Marie Hamblin (Bear) was born in Belkofski, Alaska and later moved to Akutan as a child. She lived in Tacoma, WA for most of her adult life but she returned to the Aleutians for her elderly years, which she spent here in Unalaska. Those who knew Hamblin remember her as a very loving, giving and kind person.
-
Sergie Krukoff was born on Oct. 8, 1931 in Nikolski, Alaska, where he enjoyed his youth spending much of his free time hunting. Krukoff survived forced evacuation during World War II. He later met his future wife, Mariamna "Maryann" Merculieff during a fur seal harvest in the Pribilof Islands. Sergie and Maryann moved to Unalaska in 1958, and they raised their 12 children here.
-
Melodie's adventures have taken her as far away as Italy and the Netherlands, but near or far, Melodie always left her indelible mark on every person she encountered. After providing end-of-life care for her Pop, in November 2022 Melodie embarked on her final adventure and moved to Unalaska to be with her beloved daughter. In Unalaska Melodie continued to touch the lives of many in her role at the Department of Public Safety.
-
Campbell Charles McLaughlin was born at home at Springburn in Glasgow, Scotland. He passed away in his sleep at his home in Unalaska, Alaska, USA. Campbell had an unmatched sense of humor and timing, and his stories, songs, and antics will live on in the family history. He passed as he lived, surrounded by love.
-
Former Unalaska public works director Jeff Currier passed away unexpectedly on June 25th in his Anchorage home. The Curriers moved to Unalaska in 1979 and made a home here for nearly a decade. Moving to Unalaska started an adventure that provided incredible opportunities, valued friendships, and a way of life that the Curriers say offered each of them so very much.
-
Former Unalaska resident Alex Arduser passed away while bird hunting near Cordova on April 25, 2023. He was 44 years old and had recently retired from 20 years as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper.
-
Cherished husband and father Jamie Sunderland, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Sunday,April 23, 2023. After a long battle with cancer, he passed peacefully with his family by his side.