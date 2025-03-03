Obituaries

Melodie's adventures have taken her as far away as Italy and the Netherlands, but near or far, Melodie always left her indelible mark on every person she encountered. After providing end-of-life care for her Pop, in November 2022 Melodie embarked on her final adventure and moved to Unalaska to be with her beloved daughter. In Unalaska Melodie continued to touch the lives of many in her role at the Department of Public Safety.