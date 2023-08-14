In Memoriam: Theckla Marie Hamblin

Theckla Marie Hamblin (Bear)

July 14, 1945 - August 5, 2023

Theckla Marie Hamblin (Bear) passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2023 in Anchorage, AK. She was surrounded by her family. Theckla was born in Belkofski, Alaska and later moved to Akutan as a child. There she met and married Paul Tcheripanoff, and together they had four children: Elaine, Moses, Vicki, and Donna Marie Olsen. She lived in Tacoma, WA for most of her life and was re-married to her late husband Todd Hamblin.

Theckla’s elderly years were spent in Unalaska. Those who knew Theckla knew her as a very loving, giving and kind person. She was always willing to help anyone in need and her sense of humor was loved by all. Her hobbies included putting together puzzles (which she decorated her home with), collecting angels of all sorts and caring for her houseplants.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Marie Olsen; brother Boris Bear; nieces June McGlashan, Katherine McGlashan, Lorraine Thomas, and Linda Rodgers; grandchildren, Scott Heustess, Paul Heustess, Izzy Tcheripanoff, Moses Tcheripanoff Jr, and Ty Deutsch; and many other adopted family members who she loved very much.

Theckla was predeceased by her children Moses Tcheripanoff Sr, Elaine Tcheripanoff, and Vicki Tcheripanoff; husband Todd Hamblin; sister Irene McGlashan; and parents Stepon Bear and Mary Kenezeroff.

A memorial potluck in remembrance of Theckla will take place on Aug. 30, 5 p.m. at the Unalaska Senior Center.

