KUCB’s Opinion page is intended to provide a forum for communication among community members and to encourage thoughtful discussion of issues affecting Unalaska and the surrounding region. We believe a healthy community benefits from the exchange of diverse viewpoints expressed in a respectful and constructive manner.Opinion pieces are submitted by community members and reflect the views of the author, not KUCB. These submissions are not news reporting and are not produced, fact-checked, or edited by the KUCB newsroom.We consider opinion pieces that:We will not publish submissions that:Community members who wish to share an opinion on a local or regional issue may submit their piece by emailingSubmission does not guarantee publication.