In Memoriam: Melodie Michelle Franklin

Melodie Michelle Franklin was born November 6, 1968 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Bonnabel High School. She continued to foster her love of learning and obtained two degrees in Math and Library Science. Ever the adventurer, Melodie moved to Denver, Colorado and later to Lafayette, Louisiana where she held jobs as a math teacher and public librarian. In 1996 Melodie was blessed beyond measure to become a mother. Alia was her greatest joy and constant source of pride.

In 2017 Melodie joined the Lion Pride at the Willow School as the middle and high school librarian where she worked diligently to revitalize the library, update resources, foster a love of books and create a safe space as SAGA co-sponsor for the LGBT + students.

No matter how full her plate seemed, she always had room to spread more laughter and love. In 2016 she became a handler for the Pussyfooters Dancing Group, then in 2018 became a dancer allowing her to march in many Mardi Gras and other parades. During the pandemic she began fostering sweet pups, but loved none more than her tiny Peanut.

Melodie's adventures have taken her as far away as Italy and the Netherlands, but near or far, Melodie always left her indelible mark on every person she encountered. After providing end-of-life care for her Pop, in November 2022 Melodie embarked on her final adventure and moved to Unalaska to be with her beloved daughter. In Unalaska Melodie continued to touch the lives of many in her role at the Department of Public Safety.

Melodie is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Lee and Steve Jarrells; and her siblings Gloria Maxie and Charles Robertson. She is survived by her daughter Alia Franklin; nieces and nephews Aryo Fleming, Joe Hollins, Tiffany Maxie, Charles Robertson, Johnell Robertson, and Trina Young; and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Tree of Life in Audubon Park, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Melodie's name to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation (www.daref.org) or the New Orleans Public Library.

