URGENT: White House moves to defund public media

The White House has requested that Congress defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through a rescission bill. If this bill succeeds, nearly all federal funding for KUCB will be cut immediately. KUCB could lose almost half of its budget.

Over 40% of KUCB's funding comes from CPB. Here’s what federal funding helps us provide in Unalaska:



Award-winning local news content.

news content. A comprehensive community calendar telling Unalaska and our visitors what’s happening in town.

telling Unalaska and our visitors what’s happening in town. Emergency alerts, health and safety information, and details about local service providers.

Volunteer training in audio and video production.

Government accountability through live broadcasts and streaming of municipal meetings.

Please consider advocating for public media, and doing it soon. Ask our congressional delegation to vote against the recission. Tell them that you value the services that KUCB provides.

Here's who to contact:



You can find more information and resources at protectmypublicmedia.org.