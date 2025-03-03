In Loving (and Hilariously Unforgettable) Memory of Brendalyn S. Ferrer

The world has lost a loyal friend, a loving sister and daughter, the absolute coolest and funniest aunt, and—let’s be honest—a karaoke queen who could out-sing half of Hollywood. Tita Brenda has officially taken her final adventure, heading off to the great beyond, where we’re sure she’s already making new friends, finding the best travel deals, and teaching the angels how to properly belt out a power ballad.

Born in the Philippines as the 5th child of Pastor and Precila Ferrer, she made the bold move to California at 19, ready to take on the world. But it was in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, where she truly found herself—and also found out that she could survive the cold with just sheer determination, a great sense of humor, and a well-stocked kitchen.

Because if there was one thing she did better than singing and adventuring, it was cooking. Food was her love language, and she spoke it fluently. Whether it was a home-cooked meal that could cure any bad day or a feast that made you question if you’d ever be hungry again, she made sure the people she loved were always well-fed. If she ever cooked for you, congratulations—you were deeply loved.

She was the kind of aunt who didn’t just show up—she showed out. She has no problem spending an entire month’s paycheck just to make sure her nieces and nephews had an unforgettable visit to California (and honestly, we’re still trying to figure out how to repay her for that). Her love was big, her laughter was loud, and her generosity knew no limits.

She is survived by her sisters, a lifetime of incredible memories, and probably a few unfinished travel plans. While we’re heartbroken to say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing she’s now on her greatest adventure yet—first-class ticket to paradise, no layovers.

In her honor, sing loudly, travel boldly, feed your people well, and always take care of the ones you love. And if you ever find yourself in Dutch Harbor, raise a glass (or a karaoke mic) in her name.

From one of her nieces, Grace Suliman

Rest easy, Tita Bren —you were one of a kind.

She is survived by sisters Angelina, Cristina, Daisy, & Cecilia.

Condolence cards can be mailed to: Daisy Zara; 3156 Oakbridge Drive, San Jose, CA, 95121.

For those who wish to send flowers, they can send them to the same address on March 28th, 2025. Bren's Celebration of life will be on 3/29/2025.