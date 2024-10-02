In Memoriam: Anthony “Tony” Gale Sours

Anthony “Tony” Gale Sours

September 18, 1957 — July 17, 2024

Our beloved father, grandfather and husband passed away.

Tony was a quiet, loving giant among men. He loved his family and friends with all he held dear. Tony, as he was known to all who knew him and loved him, was born on September 18, 1957, in Tillamook, Oregon to Floyd and Bonneta Sours. He lived in Oregon, where he attended Neahkahnie High School and two years of college in Astoria. He then made his trek to Unalaska, Alaska; where Tony met Mary Ann Golodoff. They had their children Aaron and Valerie Sours, and he was a stepfather to Christopher Gordon, Clarence Golodoff, and Vitamay Southworth.

Tony was employed at the Unalaska City Power Plant for 35 years, and he retired in 2019. He lived a long and blessed life.

Tony is survived by his three children, Vitamay Southworth, Aaron Sours, and Valerie Sours; and his grandchildren, Ethan Southworth, Jade Sours, and Amber Sours.

