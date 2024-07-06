In Memoriam: Mark Patrick Westphal

Mark Patrick Westphal went to try his hand at fishing, spinning tales, and eating and drinking fine food and spirits with the Lord on June 14, 2024. Mark was born on May 4th 1972 at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana to Wayne and Vivian Westphal. He was baptized in faith at Peace Lutheran Church in Great Falls, Montana. He was confirmed in faith on October 6th, 1985 at Immanual Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He confirmed his baptism in 2010 at the Peterson Creek Salt Chuck in Juneau, Alaska.

Raised in Michigan, Mark graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1990 and attended Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, where he met his future wife, Miranda. He attended the College of Oceaneering in Long Beach, California, where he graduated as valedictorian with a degree in Marine Technology. After graduating, Mark worked as a commercial diver and as a marine construction safety inspector.

In May of 2004, Mark married the love of his life Miranda (née Henning) and moved to Florida where he worked as a construction safety inspector. In 2007, Mark and Miranda moved to Alaska where he worked as the safety coordinator for the City of Juneau. In 2011, their daughter, Mae Lauren was born. Mark and Miranda raised their daughter in Unalaska, Alaska before recently moving to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He intensely appreciated the time he was able to spend with his family and felt privileged to be a father.

Mark loved spending time outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and bird hunter. He loved hiking, camping, and beachside bonfires with friends. From husband to father, commercial diver to business owner, church trustee to school bus driver, Mark has worn many hats throughout his life. Through it all he was good-natured and determinedly supportive of his family, friends and community.

Mark was outgoing and had a talent for easily speaking to anyone and making friends everywhere he went. His compassionate spirit, deep understanding of human nature, and passion for people led him back to being a student later in life, studying psychology at Liberty University. Mark had the dream of helping others overcome life’s challenges and walk in the path of Christ.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Miranda, cherished daughter Mae, parents Wayne and Vivian Westphal, brother Christopher and sister-in-law Jennifer Westphal, their children Eliya, Abigail, Luke and Levi, sister, April (née Westphal), brother-in-law Stephen Kovach, and their children Adah and Evan.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a service to celebrate and honor Mark’s life in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday July 27, 2024 at Immanual Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow at the church fellowship hall. The service will be broadcast on the Immanual Lutheran Kalamazoo YouTube channel.

Please share stories, photos and memories of Mark at www.forevermissed.com/Mark-Westphal/. Your memories and photos will be cherished and shared with Mae as she grows up.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to https://gofund.me/6c8f9169 for the Furaha family in Lindi, Tanzania, for their children’s education. Mark’s light will continue to shine through the lives he touched and the memories he created.

