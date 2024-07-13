In Memoriam: Coe A. Whittern

Coe A. Whittern, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away after an almost 5-year battle with cancer on May 22, 2024, in Lynden, Washington surrounded by his loving family.

Coe was born in Peru, Indiana on April 3, 1946, to Charles (Keith) and Helen Whittern. He moved to Unalaska as a Methodist missionary child at the age of 3. When he was 11 years old his father and youngest brother drowned in a boating accident. Shortly after, his mother moved to Michigan to be closer to family. Coe graduated from Waldron High School in 1964 and then from Adrian College in 1968. He played college football and shared many stories and highlights from that time.

After graduating college, he taught one year in Morenci, Michigan before he married his high school sweetheart Phyllis Fellows on June 22, 1969. The day after they were married, they loaded up all their belongings and traveled across the country on their journey to Unalaska, Alaska where they called home. He continued his teaching career there for nine years. After teaching (and the summers between teaching) he did construction and then started Unalaska Building Supply in 1979. Coe was the first Unalaska High School boys’ basketball coach, and he was on the early volunteer fire department and was the last volunteer fire chief.

The Jesse Lee Home, full of history was Coe’s home as a little boy and again shortly after he moved back to Unalaska as a married man. The house is over 120 years old and was a children’s home many years ago. He and Phyllis decided to preserve this historical home and completely restore it. One of the highlights for Coe was to take people up to the attic and show them treasures he had found over the years. Some of those were toddler shoes, toys (marbles), homemade dominos, folding measuring tape, and more. It brought him great joy to share it with everyone.

Coe and Phyllis were co-founders with Emil and Harriet Berikoff of Unalaska Christian Fellowship Church, where Coe was a leader/elder much of the time. Both he and Phyllis were part of mission trips to Guatemala, Nicaragua, and North Korea and traveled to Kamchatka, Russia 12 times. He used his construction skills to help with projects and most importantly to teach people those skills. They built long-lasting relationships with so many around the world. Coe was never afraid, or ashamed to talk about his faith in Jesus and how his life with Him was forever changed when he made the commitment to follow Him when he was just a little boy. Even up to his last weeks here on earth, he would take every opportunity to tell friends, family, acquaintances, and even his doctors about the goodness and faithfulness of God. Coe’s life serving the Lord faithfully in every aspect is one worth admiring and honoring.

Coe loved where he lived and thoroughly enjoyed being on the water. He was well known for his smoked salmon and his children and family looked forward to the jar they received in the mail every Christmas. More things he enjoyed were windsurfing on Unalaska Lake, the amazing salmonberries and blueberries, his WWII weapons carrier, connecting with the community at UBS, and being with family.

Coe is survived by his wife, Phyllis of almost 55 years. His daughter Sheilla Salinger (Dan) of Eureka, CA and children Jamie (Kelly, children Adalei, Benjamin, Charlotte, Jaime Rose and Emeth), Daniel (Victoria, children Melanie, Wesley, Sadie, Stefan and Dietrich), Kierstynn (daughter Isabella), Ariel, Kaitlynn, Bryanna and Steven; his son Brian Whittern (Danielle) of Unalaska, AK and children Aileen, Jacob (Shelby, son Jaden), Hunter (Eryn), Nicole, Scout, Skyler, Dalyla and Deklan; his son Cory Whittern (Autum) of Lynden, WA and children Shane, Shanoah (Brooks), Shale and Sharlotte; his honorary son James Kochuten (Sumer) of Spearfish, SD (he came from Sand Point to finish high school and lived with them for a few years) and children Jade, Clay, Mya and Ace; his sister Persenia Whittern of Palmer, AK and many nieces and nephews.

Coe was preceded in death by his parents C Keith and Helen Whittern and brothers Charles and Quentin Whittern.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his honor to theInternational Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

A Celebration of Life for Coe Whittern will take place on Saturday, July 20, at the High School Gym at 2 p.m. with a potluck to follow at the High School Small Gym at 5 p.m.

