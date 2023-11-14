In Memoriam: Cheryl Lenee Vaughn

Cheryl Lenee Vaughn was born on Dec. 17, 1957 in Norman, Oklahoma to Owen and Letha Hedger. She passed away at home in Puyallup, Washington on Nov. 5, 2023 with her husband by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; sister, Sheree; brother, Les; daughter, Brenda; granddaughters, Gabrielle, Cheyenne and Skyla; grandsons, Jon, Jacob, Daniel, Alexander and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Wyatt.

Cheryl arrived in Washington State in 1982 where she met the love of her life and husband Gary of 38 years. They met in Seattle, Washington on Jan. 6, 1983. They were married at Lincoln Park in Seattle on Sept. 7, 1985. They started their lives together in Seattle and also lived in Kent, Auburn, Unalaska, Alaska and Puyallup.

Cheryl and Gary lived in Unalaska, Alaska for 12 years. She especially enjoyed combing the beaches for shells and other treasures. She was active in the community and was grateful of the many friends she had while there.

After returning home to the Seattle area, they finally settled in Puyallup, Washington where they purchased their home. Cheryl enjoyed spending time in her yard tending her plants as well as caring for the fish in her pond. She loved spending time with children and was especially fond of the grandchildren as well her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the ocean which was a very special place for her. The ocean was her peaceful place and brought her so much joy and happiness.

Cheryl was a loving and caring soul. She was always concerned for those around her more than herself. Even through sickness, she was trying to take care of those she loved. She always saw the good in someone and never had anything bad to say about anyone. Her caring heart touched many and will be missed forever by all who knew her. She will live on in our hearts and never forgotten.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Nora and her grandson Michael.

A celebration of her life will be held in Ocean Shores at a time to be determined in the Spring.