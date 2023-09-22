In Loving Memory of Robert "Tiny" Schasteen

Robert "Tiny" Schasteen, a beloved husband, father, and long-time member of the Unalaska (Dutch Harbor) community, peacefully passed away at the age of 74 near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Sept. 18, 2023, with his devoted wife of 46 years, Calette Schasteen, by his side. His journey came to a close after a prolonged battle with dementia, a challenge he faced with unwavering courage.

Tiny's story began in Kirkland, Washington, where he spent his formative years. In the mid-1960s, he embarked on a life-changing adventure when he relocated to Unalaska (Dutch Harbor), Alaska, to join his uncle, Blake Kinnear, in the thriving world of seafood production. It was within the bustling halls of PanAlaska, in Unalaska (Dutch Harbor), where Tiny's life took a fateful turn as he crossed paths with the love of his life, Calette. Over the next nearly 40-plus years, Unalaska (Dutch Harbor) became his cherished home.

Tiny's career evolved as he transitioned from seafood production to vessel support, ultimately culminating in his medical retirement from Offshore Systems Incorporated (OSI) in 2008, where he held the esteemed position of Vice President of Operations. His dedication and leadership left an indelible mark on the industry.

Beyond his professional achievements, Tiny was a well recognized figure in Unalaska (Dutch Harbor), known for his boundless generosity, quick wit, and contagious laughter. His involvement extended to public service as he was elected to the local City Council, tirelessly working to better his community. To many, he seemed larger than life.

In 2007, Tiny and Calette relocated to Washington State, but his heart forever remained rooted in the community of Unalaska (Dutch Harbor). Sadly, dementia struck Tiny after a stroke, gradually eroding his once-vibrant mind. However, the enduring love he held for Calette and the cherished memories of the island of Unalaska never wavered.

Tiny leaves behind a legacy of love and strength. He is survived by his devoted wife, Calette Schasteen; son, Zac Schasteen; daughter, Twyla Rozelle, and husband, Ryan Rozelle; sisters, Linda Urbach and Laurie Schasteen; along with his grandchildren, Nathan Hunter, Jaden Rozelle, McKenzie Hunter, Emma Rozelle, and Paige Schasteen.

Though Tiny may have left this world, his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His laughter, his love, and his unwavering dedication to family and community will forever be cherished and remembered.