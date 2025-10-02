The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Unalaska school board candidates discuss district priorities, budget concerns and school safety in annual forum
Forum hosts and student government representatives Kallysha Ranario and Redmond Rodemio interview Seat C candidates John Warden, Sean Peters and Megan Dean for KUCB's 2025 candidates forum on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Pictured left to right: Ranario, Rodemio, Warden, Peters and Dean.
There are two school board seats on the ballot for Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.
Three candidates are vying for Seat C: Megan Dean, Sean Peters and John Warden. Meanwhile, incumbent board president David Gibson is running unopposed to keep Seat D.
KUCB held its annual school board candidates forum on Oct. 1. Dean, Peters and Warden addressed various topics, including teacher retention, school safety and student support systems. Gibson was traveling and unable to attend this year’s forum, which was hosted by Unalaska student government representatives Kallysha Ranario and Redmond Rodemio.
Listen to the forum above and find more information on the island’s Oct. 7 election here.