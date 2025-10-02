Unalaska school board candidates discuss district priorities, budget concerns and school safety in annual forum

There are two school board seats on the ballot for Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

Three candidates are vying for Seat C: Megan Dean, Sean Peters and John Warden. Meanwhile, incumbent board president David Gibson is running unopposed to keep Seat D.

KUCB held its annual school board candidates forum on Oct. 1. Dean, Peters and Warden addressed various topics, including teacher retention, school safety and student support systems. Gibson was traveling and unable to attend this year’s forum, which was hosted by Unalaska student government representatives Kallysha Ranario and Redmond Rodemio.