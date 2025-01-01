2025 Municipal Election Guide
Unalaska voters will head to the polls on Oct. 7 to elect Mayor, two City Council members and two school board members. We have compiled a guide for voters to use as a resource leading up to the day of the election. Candidate bios, information on voting and details about upcoming forums can be found below.
Meet the candidates during KUCB's Candidates Forum
KUCB is hosting separate forums for City Council and the school board. During the forums, candidates will answer your questions before the election. What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year? Please share your questions and the important topics you'd like to see discussed using this survey link.
The CITY COUNCIL forum is on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. You are invited to attend in person at City Hall or you can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org.
The SCHOOL BOARD forum is on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at noon. You can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org.
KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Oct. 3, at noon and Saturday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. over local radio. Forums will also be available on demand from our website.
Voting
Polls are open on Tuesday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. Early or absentee voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 11 until Sept. 30, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 26, or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Sept 30.
If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot.
For more information on voting, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.
Candidate Statements for School Board Seat A
Candidate statements for City Council Seat G
Candidate Statements for City Council Seat F