David Gibson

I grew up in Washington and went to a small school in Eastern Oregon. I earned a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry and a Masters of Teaching in Education from Eastern Oregon University. I moved to Unalaska in 2011 with my now wife and was the middle school and high school science teacher at UCSD from 2011 to 2019. During my time teaching I not only taught but was involved in various activities such as being the cross-country coach, science fair coordinator, tsunami bowl coach and NHS advisor to name a few. I was also the Unalaska Education Association president for several years working to be a voice for the teachers with administration. While living in Unalaska I fell in love with our community and wanted to be more involved and invested so I became a volunteer firefighter for the Unalaska Fire Department in 2016. In 2019 I made the decision to step away from teaching and took advantage of an opportunity to become a full-time firefighter for the city of Unalaska. In 2023 I was promoted to Captain at the Fire Department. I currently sit on the Unalaska Little League Board as the safety officer and the State ASFA board as the Southwest Regional Representative. I have two daughters, my oldest is currently a second grader at Eagles View Elementary and my youngest is in her first year of preschool at Eagles View Elementary. During my free time I love to spend time with my family and explore the island. We love the water, and you can often find us on a local beach or out in the boat fishing or enjoying the beautiful scenery of our island. My passion for education has never changed I enjoy learning new things and teaching when I can. I have worn many hats and have experience in a lot of various things when it comes to education. I am running for reelection of school board seat D because I feel like I will be a good voice for the students, parents and teachers of Unalaska. I will also bring the voice of a past educator to school board.