Vince Tutiakoff

UNALASKA, ALASKA / AGE 74

Mr. Tutiakoff is an Ounalashka Corporation shareholder.

EXPERIENCE: TAC Board of Director on and off for 15-20 years and former president, CEO and chairman; Ounalashka Corporation Chairman and Board of Director, and served as president, land director and Chair of all committees.

Additionally, he has served on various boards and commissions that have an impact on the Aleut region. Mr. Tutiakoff was in the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of the Vietnam era. As Director of Adak Reuse Corp. Mr. Tutiakoff helped in the transition of Adak to TAC for 12 years on Adak.

EDUCATION: Chemawa High School, diploma

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: VFW member; Veterans Tribal representative; member of Unalaska Native Fisheries Association; president of Holy Ascension Cathedral council and past culture camp director. Member of the Q Tribe and Road Manager also formerly of the Q Tribe.

STATEMENT: My goals as mayor include being as transparent as possible; to work with industry, the village corporation and other entities having an interest in Unalaska continuing to be a top fishing port, and to make our city the preferred deep-water port in the Aleutians, now and into the future.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

