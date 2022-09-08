Get ready to vote on October 4!

Polls will be open at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Election Day, October 4.



Starting September 14, early and absentee voting is available in person at City Hall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Election Day.



You can also vote by mail, email or fax if you apply with the City Clerk. If you vote by mail, applications are due September 26; applications to vote by email or fax are due before noon October 3.



If you can’t vote it in person October 4, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you.



For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.



Here’s what’s on the ballot: Unalaskans will vote for Mayor, two City Council seats, and two school board seats.

