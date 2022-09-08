Get ready to vote on October 4!
Polls will be open at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Election Day, October 4.
Starting September 14, early and absentee voting is available in person at City Hall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Election Day.
You can also vote by mail, email or fax if you apply with the City Clerk. If you vote by mail, applications are due September 26; applications to vote by email or fax are due before noon October 3.
If you can’t vote it in person October 4, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you.
For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.
Here’s what’s on the ballot: Unalaskans will vote for Mayor, two City Council seats, and two school board seats.
Candidate statements for Mayor
Hope McKenney/KUCB/Vince Tutiakoff
Candidate statements for City Council Seat C
Candidate Statements for City Council Seat D
Candidate Statements for School Board Seat D
Candidate Statements for School Board Seat C
CANDIDATES FORUMS ON KUCB
Get to know your candidates for Mayor, City Council, and school board! KUCB will hold two forums:
- The school board forum will take place at on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon over KUCB radio. To ask questions of school board candidates you can email in advance to candidates@kucb.org or call 907-581-1888.
- Candidates for City Council and Mayor will be featured in a forum on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Join in person at City Hall, or listen live over 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org. To ask questions of City Council candidates you can email in advance to candidates@kucb.org or ask in person at the event. We will not take calls during this program.
- The school board forum will rebroadcast over KUCB 89.7 FM on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at noon. The City Council Forum will rebroadcast on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon.
- Both forums will rebroadcast back-to-back on Channel 8 TV Saturday Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Starting on Oct. 1 we will run the forums every night at 7 p.m. until Election Day.
- Audio will be available on demand within a few days of the forums at KUCB.org