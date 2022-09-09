Nicole Bice

I grew up in a small town in Northern Indiana. My husband and I along with our daughter have been Unalaska residents since late December of 2012. One of the many things that I love about this community is that it is a small town. We love this community so much that we just recently bought a house. My daughter is currently an 8th grader in Unalaska City School District. I couldn’t imagine my daughter going anywhere else for school.

I am running for School Board seat D again because I want to be involved with our children’s education and the development of their futures. Being on the school board last year was very rewarding for me as a person. I want to keep encouraging our parents to have an active role in their children’s education. I would love to keep being involved and being on the school board. These kids and their parents are truly amazing in every way. Thank you!

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.