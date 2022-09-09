David Gibson

I grew up in Washington and went to a small school in Eastern Oregon. I earned a bachelors in science and a masters in education from Eastern Oregon University. I moved to Unalaska in 2011 with my now wife and was the middle school and high school science teacher at UCSD.

During my time teaching I was involved in various activities such as being the cross-country coach, science fair coordinator, tsunami bowl coach and NHS advisor just to name a few. I was also the Unalaska Education Association President for several years working to be a voice for the teachers with administration. While living in Unalaska I fell in love with our community and wanted to be more involved and invested, so I became a volunteer firefighter for the Unalaska Fire Department in 2016.

In 2018 my life changed with the birth of my first daughter and I needed to make a decision that was best for my family as I was working too much and didn’t want to miss out on raising my daughter. In 2019 I made the decision to step away from teaching and took advantage of an opportunity to become a full-time firefighter for the City of Unalaska.

I now have two daughters, my first is in her second year of preschool at UCSD and loves learning and my second just turned one. During my free time I love to spend time with my family and explore the island. We love the water and you can often find us on a local beach or out in the boat fishing or enjoying the beautiful scenery of our island.

My passion for education has never changed. I enjoy learning new things and teaching when I can. I have worn many hats and have experience in a lot of various things when it comes to education.

I am running for school board seat D because I feel like I will be a good voice for the students, parents and teachers of Unalaska. I will also bring the voice of a past educator to the school board.