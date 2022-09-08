© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Darin Nicholson

KUCB | By Darin Nicholson
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM AKDT
I am Darin Nicholson and was elected to the Unalaska City Council in October 2019.

After honorably serving in the United States Army, I began my career in the Alaska fishing industry. I started as a fish processor, coming to Dutch Harbor with Arctic Alaska fisheries in 1987. Through many years of hard work and perseverance, I advanced to the position of Dutch Harbor Operations Manager for Trident Seafoods.

I have held many positions during my 35 years in the fishing industry, and believe my experience will enable me to succeed as your City Council representative.

My wife Rosemarie and I have made Unalaska our home for more than 10 years and we plan to live here until I retire.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

