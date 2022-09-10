My name is Dennis Robinson.

I was born in Unalaska and have lived here most of my life. Those of you who know me know that I am very opinionated and not afraid to speak my mind. I am outspoken about the things that I believe are right for our community.

As a child, I was fortunate to live in a household where my father welcomed state leaders. We were surrounded by visionaries and hard workers. We grew up knowing that our community was our backbone, and we were responsible to honor it, and to give our time, resources, and abilities to its success.

Over the course of my life, I was proud to be a part of the leadership that had foresight, and teamwork to build what we enjoy today. I’ve served on the City Council several times over the years, and in those years, we built a City Hall, a new clinic, a public library, a recreation center, a powerhouse, and paved roads. We upgraded our sewer system and landfill. We built a new city dock, and a new boat harbor to supplement our existing boat harbors. We continually give the maximum amount for our award-winning schools, to our non-profits, and to the ever important promotion of the arts and culture.

Next to my family, the City of Unalaska has undoubtedly been my life focus, for the entirety of my life. What I see now is our community is at a critical time, in need of lifting or readjusting the burdens that are making it so challenging to live here. The cost of living, and the cost of airfare has limited our connections with loved ones, recreation, and business on the mainland. We’re losing community members. We need to work together as a team to get through this difficult time and come out even stronger, more profitable than before. We’ve got a long road ahead. I am committed to devoting my knowledge, experience, state and national connections, and true love of Unalaska and our beautiful islands, for the long haul.

It's our future. Education. Community. Profitability. Sustainability. Our Unalaska.

I am prepared to be the next Mayor of Unalaska, and I hope that you will cast your vote for me on October 4th.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

