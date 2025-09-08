School Board Seat C: Sean Peters

Please list your current and previous occupations.

My current occupation is Animal Control Officer. In the past, I was a Lifeguard, a substitute teacher, and a Head Lifeguard.

Please list your relevant experience.

I worked a little over a year as a substitute teacher, and I have a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education.

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

My past community involvement is I was a Boy Scout, which includes volunteering for events such as community clean up and sorting recycling. My current community involvement is I am one of the youth group leaders, involving all school age students. I am also currently a volunteer firefighter/EMT, and my job as Animal Control Officer also involves community outreach.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the school board?

There are several reasons, including school safety and teacher retention, but my biggest reason for running for school board is to keep politics out of the classroom. While not as big of an issue as in the past, there were several students that were bullied by teachers for a difference in political views, some even for their religious beliefs, which is absolutely unacceptable. Even if I am not elected, I want to shine light on this subject, and emphasize that it is a teachers job to teach students how to think, not what to think.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the school board?

I work at Public Safety and understand how important school safety is, I have worked and still work with students and understand how important their education is, and I have a college degree in Elementary Education.

What are your top three priorities for the school district, if elected?

My first priority includes school safety, including but not limited to, security cameras in the hallways once everything is approved, and keeping the doors locked and ensuring that all visitors check in before entering the school, while still giving parents the right to visit their children in school.

My biggest priority is to make the classroom politically and religiously neutral. Students have every right to express their beliefs, and teachers are not to infringe on their beliefs in any way, especially to the point where they do not feel welcomed in the classroom.

My third priority is teacher retention. It is very important to have teachers that know the community stay here, and I want to look into possible incentives, including but not limited to higher subsidies on housing and retention bonuses.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the school board hasn’t considered?

I understand that teachers are already not allowed to promote their political views with students, and while it is not as big of an issue, it still happens and I want this to be properly enforced by the school board. Teachers have no business sharing their political views with students, or telling them how they should vote.