Megan Dean

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Office Manager, Museum of the Aleutians

Marketing Coordinator, Eljen Corporation

Government Affairs and Marketing Specialist, Eljen Corporation

AmeriCorps VISTA, Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center

Please list your relevant experience.

I am involved parent of a child currently enrolled in the school system. My work and volunteer experience has involved interpreting legislation, mandates and policies, managing and applying for grants, fundraising, preparing financial documents for various reports, coordinating professional development courses, and government compliance. I have “off island” Alaska experience, having lived both in Bethel and Anchorage and traveling extensively around the state for work and recreation. In Anchorage I was involved with the Anchorage Forest School Playgroup, and was inspired to bring nature focused and locally relevant programming for kids 0-5 to the Museum of the Aleutians.

A long time ago, when I was in high school, I was a scholar athlete and a board of education student representative.

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

My family and I can be found at most local events, from tot time and other PCR activities to larger fundraisers and community events. I’ve held board seats for the Aleutian Arts Council and Unalaska Little League. We love being outdoors and taking part in community cleanups and the Christmas Bird Count, as well as just enjoying the beautiful nature that surrounds us on the island.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the school board?

The schools in Alaska are in a crisis state right now and having to make tough decisions. If people think I am the right person for this seat, I am willing and able to help navigate the future so that our children have a meaningful education and that Unalaska continues to be a vibrant community.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the school board?

I am a year round resident of the community with a background in various forms of administration and a track record of working with others to achieve goals and get the work done.

What are your top three priorities for the school district, if elected?

I think what most people want: quality education that continues to improve, increased student and teacher retention, and a place where students can thrive.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the school board hasn’t considered?

No

