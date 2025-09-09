Daneen Looby
Please list your current and previous occupations.
- I worked for APL from 1991 to 2002
- I am the operating owner of The Bookkeeper Inc. 2015 to current
- I am the operating partner of The Norwegian Rat Saloon 2021 to current
Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.
- I have been a council member since June of 2021
Please list your community involvement, past and present.
- I joined the Unalaska Senior Citizens board in 2019 and currently still active
- I joined the IFHS board in 2024 and currently still active
What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council?
- During covid I spent a year participating in council meeting and became interested in city government and decided to throw my name in the hat to replace Dave Gregory when he resigned.
- I have learned a lot over the last four years about city governance, and I would like to continue serving our community and help to provide a sustainable quality of life for our community.
What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council?
- I have a business and financial background but most importantly I have been a resident of Unalaska for over 34 years and feel like I have knowledge of our community, our needs and wants.
What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected?
- To work towards improving our air transportation and costs.
- To work towards diversifying our community so it is not so dependent on fishing.
- To work towards lowering the cost of living for our community.
