Daneen Looby

Published September 9, 2025 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Please list your current and previous occupations.

  • I worked for APL from 1991 to 2002
  • I am the operating owner of The Bookkeeper Inc. 2015 to current
  • I am the operating partner of The Norwegian Rat Saloon 2021 to current

 

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.

  • I have been a council member since June of 2021

 

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

  • I joined the Unalaska Senior Citizens board in 2019 and currently still active  
  • I joined the IFHS board in 2024 and currently still active

 

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council?

  • During covid I spent a year participating in council meeting and became interested in city government and decided to throw my name in the hat to replace Dave Gregory when he resigned.
  • I have learned a lot over the last four years about city governance, and I would like to continue serving our community and help to provide a sustainable quality of life for our community.

 

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council?

  • I have a business and financial background but most importantly I have been a resident of Unalaska for over 34 years and feel like I have knowledge of our community, our needs and wants.

 

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected?

  • To work towards improving our air transportation and costs.
  • To work towards diversifying our community so it is not so dependent on fishing.
  • To work towards lowering the cost of living for our community.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

