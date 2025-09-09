Daneen Looby

Please list your current and previous occupations.

I worked for APL from 1991 to 2002

I am the operating owner of The Bookkeeper Inc. 2015 to current

I am the operating partner of The Norwegian Rat Saloon 2021 to current

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.

I have been a council member since June of 2021

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

I joined the Unalaska Senior Citizens board in 2019 and currently still active

I joined the IFHS board in 2024 and currently still active

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council?

During covid I spent a year participating in council meeting and became interested in city government and decided to throw my name in the hat to replace Dave Gregory when he resigned.

I have learned a lot over the last four years about city governance, and I would like to continue serving our community and help to provide a sustainable quality of life for our community.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council?

I have a business and financial background but most importantly I have been a resident of Unalaska for over 34 years and feel like I have knowledge of our community, our needs and wants.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected?

To work towards improving our air transportation and costs.

To work towards diversifying our community so it is not so dependent on fishing.

To work towards lowering the cost of living for our community.

