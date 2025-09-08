Katherine McGlashan

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Unalaska Visitors Bureau, Executive Director (current - Unalaska, Ak.)

Lucky Brand Jeans, Asst. Manager (Corte Madera, Ca.)

Cape Sarichef Salon, Owner (Unalaska, Ak.)

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.

PCR Advisory Board 2002-2004

Qawalangin Tribal Council 2002-2004

Unalaska City Council 2004-2014

Economic Development Committee

UCSD Budget Committee

Non-Profit Committee

Current:

KUCB.org Board of Directors 2022-2025

ROSSIA Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska 2024 - Present

Holy Ascension of our Lord Cathedral Council 2024 - Present

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

KUCB.org Volunteer Radio Host 'Feel Good Friday' - Present

Camp Qungaayux Volunteer Iqyak Asst. 2023-2024

Bishop's House Interior Decorator 2024

Collaborate & Co-Sponsor with Non-profits & businesses on upcoming community events or fundraisers -Present

Providing cruise ship arrival information to local businesses & the community -Present

Promoting Unalaska/Dutch Harbor as a travel destination for economic growth -Present

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council?

I believe a city council member should be present at the majority of meetings held to make a transparent, meaningful and decisive decision.

Also to keep the current City of Unalaska infrastructure in place, and to be fiscally responsible.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council?

As a local Unangax from the Aleutian Islands for over 45+ years, raising my 4 adult children here, a homeowner, a past council member, and volunteer of our community I see challenges ahead, but it is also a time for memorable opportunities. Being the Executive Director for UVB for 3 years and brainstorming how to be more efficient and to stay within our budget has given me the opportunity to make great improvements for the Unalaska Visitors Bureau, I believe I can also bring that to the table as a council member.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected?

To be present, to listen, and to make the best decision for our community on each issue that arises. Representing the community means to be involved on all levels.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the Unalaska City Council hasn’t yet considered?

I do not, but I am open to listening to our residents.

