City Council Seat C: Zac Schasteen

Please list your current and previous occupations.

I am currently the General Manager of Matson in Unalaska. Much of my professional career has centered on safety and public service, including years spent working in Public Safety here in Unalaska. This community is my home, and I am proud to see my daughter beginning her own career here as well.

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience.

I have been elected to multiple terms on the Unalaska City Council, giving me firsthand knowledge of our city’s challenges and opportunities. I was appointed by the Governor of Alaska to chair the Alaska Occupational Safety & Health Review Board and to serve on the Alaska Safety Advisory Council. Locally, I chair the Unalaska Visitors Bureau Board and have also served as an elected officer for the Alaska State Firefighters Association. Early in my volunteer life, I worked to oversee the expansion of Unalaska’s recycling program before it was later transferred to the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska—an example of my long-term dedication to building and improving local programs.

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

From the very beginning, volunteering has been central to my life in Unalaska. I helped oversee the expansion of our recycling program, which both minimized landfill use and generated funds for afterschool activities, before it was later transferred to the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska. For nearly 20 years, I served with the Unalaska Volunteer Fire Department and have been active on several boards. I continue that commitment today as the elected chair of the Unalaska Visitors Bureau and by representing rural Alaska and Unalaska through my Governor-appointed role on the OSH Review Board. In the recent past, I also served through a Governor’s appointment to the Alaska Safety Advisory Council. My focus has always been to strengthen our community and ensure its voice is heard beyond our shores.

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council?

I believe Unalaska’s resources must be managed responsibly to ensure both stability and opportunity for generations to come. My goal is to advocate for sustainable spending that promotes economic growth while improving the quality of life for all residents. I will also continue to champion our local non-profits, which provide essential services the city itself cannot, by working to ensure they have reliable, consistent funding. These organizations are the heartbeat of our community, and I will stand firmly in support of their missions.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council?

My qualifications are built on both experience and deep roots in this community. I have been elected to multiple terms on the City Council, giving me institutional knowledge of how our local government functions. I grew up, worked, and raised my family here, which gives me a unique perspective on the needs of our residents. Fiscal responsibility will guide my decisions from day one, but just as important, I will continue to listen to and represent the people of Unalaska. Above all, I will work to unify our diverse voices and ensure every resident feels represented.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected?

My top priorities are:



Fiscal responsibility – We must manage our revenues carefully, especially given the volatility of global fishing markets that directly impact our tax base. Support for non-profits – These organizations play an irreplaceable role in Unalaska and deserve stable funding to continue providing critical services. Infrastructure maintenance – Before investing in new major capital projects, we must take care of the infrastructure we already rely on every day.

At the heart of these priorities is a measured, thoughtful approach to decision-making that keeps the needs of the community at the forefront.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the Unalaska City Council hasn’t yet considered?

My immediate focus will be ensuring that our city follows a clear, responsible track that benefits all of Unalaska. That means making sure every dollar collected from residents is spent in ways that provide long-term benefits and stability. I will advocate for providing clear, actionable guidance to city administration and will follow through to ensure that guidance is carried out effectively. Accountability, transparency, and long-term planning will be my priorities.