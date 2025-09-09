John Warden

Please list your current and previous occupations. Please list your relevant experience.

Currently I work for Unalaska Police Department in the Corrections division as the Corrections Sergeant for the past 17 years.

During my time at the Police Department, I have gained strong leadership skills through training. Prior to moving to Unalaska, I served in the US Navy for 8 years as a Corpsman where I was stationed in multiple locations and ended my career in Pearl Harbor, HI.

Please list your community involvement, past and present.

As a proud parent of two children currently attending schools in our district, and one who has already graduated, I’m invested in the future of our public education system. I have previously been a member of the Ballyhoo Lions Club, current member of APOA and I currently serve on the board of our local Little League, where I’ve seen firsthand how teamwork, mentorship, and community support shape young lives.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the school board?

What qualifications do you have to serve on the school board?

I’m running for school board because I believe every child deserves a safe, inclusive, and high-quality learning environment. I bring a parent’s perspective. I understand the importance of listening to families, supporting teachers, and making thoughtful decisions putting students first.

What are your top three priorities for the school district, if elected?

3 priorities for the school district would be 1. Student centered vision. I’m committed to making decisions that put students first. 2. Ensuring responsible budgeting and resource allocation such as retention of the teachers and ensuring transparency of how school funds are spent. 3. Making sure every student feels safe and valued at school.