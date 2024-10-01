The polls are closed and the preliminary results for Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election are in. With 23 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, just one of Unalaska's races is too close to officially call. Shari Coleman has kept her city council seat. With 59.5% of the votes, she has beaten opponent Abe Palmer. Alejandro ‘Bong’ Tungul ran unopposed to keep City Council seat F. Since Coleman and Tungul both currently sit on the council, that means there will be no change to the council’s makeup.