Runoff election candidate questionnaire response: Sean Peters

Sean Peters and John Warden each received 114 votes for school board Seat C in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

Now, voters will break the tie in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 4. It will be the only race on the ballot.

KUCB asked the Unalaska community to submit questions for the candidates prior to Tuesday's election. You can find their responses to the questions below.

Polls open at 8 a.m. at City Hall on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Questions about voting can be directed to the City Clerk's Office at (907) 581-1251.

1. What is your experience advocating on a legislative level?

While this is my first time running for elected office, I read articles and watch the news to closely follow the current issues facing our country state and community, specifically issues that directly affect UCSD.

2. The city typically funds the school’s general operations to the maximum allowed under state law. Nevertheless, prior to the legislature overriding the governor’s veto last summer, UCSD was facing a $1.2 million shortfall. What would you look to cut from the school’s operating budget (excluding special purpose funds) this year, given a similar situation?

I do not want to cut anything from the UCSD operating budget, but if this difficult decision is made, then the first item would be travel. While traveling is important for students and faculty members, it is very expensive, and I would look for ways for remote participation and to be more selective on who gets to fly out for meetings and events. This should be easier to accomplish with the easier access to fast and reliable internet, but I still do not want to make ANY cuts unless it is absolutely necessary. Cutting access to learning material for students and faculty members’ salaries/wages and benefits are the LAST items I would cut. What is best for the students to have a proper education, and the teachers and faculty to have a comfortable living wage are a top priority for me.

3. Have you volunteered at the school district, and if so, in what capacity?

In years past I have volunteered for special events, such as the Scholastic Book Fair, and the Pre School Ice Cream Social. Although I was paid as a substitute teacher, I feel it is also worth mentioning.

4. Both candidates have mentioned the desire to keep politics out of classrooms. Do you believe politics have entered classrooms at UCSD, and can you give specific examples of that and what might change? If not, why have you brought it up?

Yes, politics has entered the UCSD classrooms in years past. I will not use too many details to protect privacy and integrity of past teachers, but past teachers have told students who they were voting for and who they should vote for. Some also called students out in front of the class if they had a different political opinion. Teachers have also given their personal input outside of the curriculum about past or current politicians, and why they thought they were good or bad. I take the strong stance that the classroom MUST be politically neutral, and a student should not know their teachers’ political views, especially from the classroom. It is a teachers job to teach students how to think, not what to think. It is an even bigger issue to have teachers bully the students and humiliate them in front of the class. While I am not aware of anything of the sort happening recently, if the issue arises again, I will do what is in my scope to stop it immediately.

5. How do you plan to solicit and act on feedback from the community, including parents, teachers, and other taxpayers?

I will have listening ears, and try to see things from all perspectives from the entire community. Especially those directly enrolled or have students enrolled, and those employed by UCSD. I would prefer to have the issues brought to my attention at school board meetings or to be emailed, but if approached in the community, if I am in a position, I will also listen to any needs and concerns. I will only operate within my scope as an elected school board member, but I will do what is best for the students and faculty members to the best of my ability.

6. Do you agree with Governor Dunleavy's recent budget cut to schools, or do you support the Alaska legislature's override of that funding veto?

While I support a balanced budget, I do not agree with Dunleavy’s decision to cut funding to schools. Students must have access to a proper education, and faculty members must have a living wage. Education should be one of the last items cut in the state budget.

7. Why do you think we have cycled through so many principles and superintendents in the last few years?

The main reason I believe we have cycled through many principles and superintendents is because of the difficulty living out in a remote community. This could be due to high housing utility and grocery costs, and also due to the seclusion and how difficult it is to travel to see family. Unalaska is a beautiful and friendly community, but the seclusion and high living expenses are difficult, especially for those who were not raised in this community or a similar community. If the budget allows, I wish to address this by providing better subsidized housing, and/or a travel allowance. Another possible reason could be that the applicants were unaware of all the conditions for living in Unalaska when they took the job, and the school board not looking closely enough at the applicants’ past track records. Giving the applicants a clear understanding of what is expected moving out to Unalaska, and thoroughly examining the applicants’ past track records could also help UCSD retain principals and superintendents.

8. What measurable results do you hope for in your first year — and what’s your plan if you fall short?

In my first year, I want to ensure that the classroom remains politically neutral. I also want to secure the funding and staff needed to install and maintain security cameras, and an automatic locking system to help protect everyone in the unfortunate chance that an active shooter were to attack at UCSD. I also want to help retain teachers and faculty members, because we have lost too many too fast. If I fall short, I will look for alternative ways to keep and reach these goals, and make sure I have the students and faculty’ members best interests in mind.

9. How does your educational background influence your perspectives about district policies?

From my educational background, specifically a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education, I understand that each student has unique needs and abilities, and that every policy in place must be beneficial to ensure every student has the opportunity for a safe and proper education. I also understand that having a student learn critical thinking means coming to their beliefs on their own, and teachers should stay within the curriculum, keeping their personal agenda out of the classroom. I also understand how serious bullying is in any form, and I take a strong zero tolerance for bullying stance. We are a diverse community with diverse backgrounds, where each student learns differently, and it is important for UCSD to help all students reach their full potential.

