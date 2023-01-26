Sofia Stuart-Rasi

Sofia Stuart-RasiReporter
Dozens of Unalaskans marched to City Hall this past weekend to show support for Alaska’s Constitutional right in protecting reproductive choice. And to support others around the country who don’t have the same rights from their states.
NOAA has denied an emergency request to close the red king crab savings areas; local experts in Wales are beginning to investigate a recent deadly Polar Bear attack; and fighter jets are getting an upgrade at Eielson Air Force Base.
Dating coaches have been around for years. A more recent trend is coaches who specialize in helping people with autism navigate romance. They can't keep up with demand.