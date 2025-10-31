Runoff election candidate questionnaire response: John Warden

Sean Peters and John Warden each received 114 votes for school board Seat C in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

Now, voters will break the tie in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 4. It will be the only race on the ballot.

KUCB asked the Unalaska community to submit questions for the candidates prior to Tuesday's election. You can find their responses to the questions below.

Polls open at 8 a.m. at City Hall on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

Questions about voting can be directed to the City Clerk's Office at (907) 581-1251.

1. What is your experience advocating on a legislative level?

I don’t have direct experience advocating on a legislative level, but I am committed to learning, listening, and leading on behalf of our schools. Advocacy starts with showing up and I’m willing to do that.

2. The city typically funds the school’s general operations to the maximum allowed under state law. Nevertheless, prior to the legislature overriding the governor’s veto last summer, UCSD was facing a $1.2 million shortfall. What would you look to cut from the school’s operating budget (excluding special purpose funds) this year, given a similar situation?

I would have to investigate where a lot of the spending is being dispersed, then go about looking into what could possibly be delayed, postponed or froze at the time to maximize the budget. I would say no cuts to the core academic programs and teaching staff, no reduction in student financial aid or counseling services, and be transparent in communication with all involved.

3. Have you volunteered at the school district, and if so, in what capacity?

Over the years, I’ve proudly contributed to events that bring joy and connection to our schools, from participating in career fairs, scooping ice cream at preschool ice cream social to selling tickets for senior class fundraisers. I’ve helped decorate the senior party and staffed entertainment booths for our graduates. Through these experiences, I’ve come to appreciate how community engagement not only empowers students but also creates memories that stay with them.

4. You have both mentioned the desire to keep politics out of classrooms. Do you believe politics have entered classrooms at UCSD, and can you give specific examples of that and what might change? If not, why have you brought it up?

While I don’t have any clear evidence of partisan teaching at UCSD. Political topics do surface; we need to remember that students are in school to learn—not to be swayed by partisan views. We should encourage critical thinking, not political persuasion.

5. How do you plan to solicit and act on feedback from the community, including parents, teachers, and other taxpayers?

Encourage parents, teachers and other taxpayers to attend the meetings either in person or online and speak directly with the district leaders. I believe strong schools are built on strong relationships. I’m committed to transparent, inclusive feedback.

6. Do you agree with Governor Dunleavy's recent budget cut to schools, or do you support the Alaska legislature's override of that funding veto?

I support the Alaska Legislature’s decision to override Governor Dunleavy’s veto of critical school funding. Our students, teachers, and communities deserve stability and investment—not uncertainty. Cutting into budgets would have meant larger class sizes, fewer support services, and potential layoffs. In a state where many schools are already stretched thin including our own, the BSA helps maintain essential programs and retain qualified teachers.

7. Why do you think we have cycled through so many principals and superintendents in the last few years?

That’s something that I would like to know more about as well. But a few key factors could be mental health and burnout, the rural isolation and lifestyle challenges as well as unstable funding. The demands of leading a small, remote district, often with limited staff and high expectations can quickly take a toll on mental health and lead to burnout. Things that could be done could possibly invest in leadership development and mentorship programs, trying to stabilize education funding to reduce uncertainty, and create retention incentives for leaders excelling.

8. What measurable results do you hope for in your first year — and what’s your plan if you fall short?

Some measurable results would be setting clear actionable objectives that are

specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time bound. Of those results I would like to see an increase in community engagement, support leadership stability, teacher retention and improve budget transparency.

If fall short of this plan, I would seek feedback from community to the approach and adjust.

9. How does your educational background influence your perspectives about district policies?

My background helps me seek the right questions, challenge assumptions, and advocate for solutions that reflect the realities of our students, teachers, and families. I approach district policies not just as guidelines, but as opportunities to create meaningful change. Policies are not seen as just rules, they are used as tools. Tools to empower learning, support teachers and educators and build trust within the community.