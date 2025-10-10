Unalaska municipal election 2025 — final results

The final results for Unalaska’s 2025 Municipal Election are in, with one race headed to a runoff.

For School Board Seat C, Sean Peters and John Warden tied with 114 votes — each receiving 34% of the total vote. Megan Dean trailed closely with 111 votes.

A runoff election between Peters and Warden has not been scheduled yet, but according to City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong, it must be held within three weeks of Oct. 14, when the results are certified.

The last runoff election in Unalaska was in 2023 for School Board Seat B.

Incumbent David Gibson ran unopposed for School Board Seat D and won with about 88% of the vote. The rest of the votes went to write-in candidates.

For City Council Seat A, incumbent Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. ran unopposed and won with about 95% of the vote.

Three contenders competed for City Council Seat C. Zac Schasteen won with 46% of the votes, followed by Katherine McGlashan with 28% and Darin Nicholson with 26%.

Incumbent Daneen Looby ran unopposed for City Council Seat D and received about 92% of the vote.

A total of 345 Unalaskans voted in this year’s municipal election — the highest turnout since Unalaska’s 2022 municipal election . This year, 296 Unalaskans voted on Election Day, with 49 early and absentee ballots.

Check out the final election results below.

City Council Seat A

Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 304

Write-ins: 17

City Council Seat C

Katherine McGlashan: 95

Darin Nicholson: 88

Zac Schasteen: 156

Write-ins: 1

City Council Seat D

Daneen Looby: 280

Write-ins: 24

School Board Seat C

Megan Dean: 111

Sean Peters: 114

John Warden: 114

Write-ins: 1

School Board Seat D