2025 Unalaska municipal election — preliminary results

With 51 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, just one of Unalaska's municipal election races is too close to officially call.

The school board’s one contested race, for Seat C, has no clear winner yet. As of Tuesday night’s preliminary results, John Warden is leading with about 35% of the votes. Sean Peters is trailing closely behind with 34%, while Megan Dean received 31% of the preliminary votes. The outcome of that race will be determined after the city canvasses the remaining ballots on Friday morning.

“Hopefully, by the time we finish canvassing the votes, we would have a clear winner on our school board Seat C,” City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong said Tuesday night after tabulating the preliminary results. “If not, we may have to go for a runoff election, which will take place if no candidate received a total of 40% in that particular race.”

Incumbent David Gibson ran unopposed and won school board Seat D with about 88% of the vote. The rest of the votes went to write-in candidates.

Meanwhile, incumbent Vince Tutiakoff Sr. ran unopposed and won City Council Seat A, with about 96% of the vote.

There were three contenders vying for City Council Seat C, and Zac Schasteen has come out on top. He won the race with 46% of the votes. He was trailed by Darin Nicholson, with 28%, and Katherine McGlashan, with 25%.

Incumbent Daneen Looby will keep her seat. She ran unopposed and has won City Council Seat D, with about 92% of the vote.

296 Unalaskans cast their ballots on Election Day this year. City Clerk Magdaong said that’s down just slightly from last year’s turnout. She said she noticed a jump in absentee ballots this year.

“People are planning ahead,” Magdaong said. “Those who are going on vacation, they voted early to make sure that their voice matters and their votes count.”

KUCB will bring you the final results of the 2025 municipal election after city officials canvass the absentee and questioned ballots on Friday morning.

Check out the preliminary election results below.

City Council Seat A

Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 263

Write-ins: 12

City Council Seat C

Katherine McGlashan: 74

Darin Nicholson: 81

Zac Schasteen: 135

Write-ins: 1

City Council Seat D

Daneen Looby: 241

Write-ins: 21

School Board Seat C

Megan Dean: 90

Sean Peters: 99

John Warden: 103

Write-ins: 1

School Board Seat D