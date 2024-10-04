© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Incumbents keep their seats in 2024 Unalaska municipal election

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:53 PM AKDT
The final results are in for Unalaska’s municipal election, and they confirm the preliminary counts from election night.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
The final results are in for Unalaska’s municipal election, and they confirm the preliminary counts from election night. All three incumbent candidates will keep their seats.

Only the race for school board seat A was too close to call based on Tuesday night’s results. Incumbent Kerry Mahoney kept her initial lead, beating opponent Ryan Humphrey. She finished with 53% of the vote.

Incumbent Shari Coleman also kept City Council seat G. With 59% of the vote, she beat opponent Abe Palmer. Incumbent Alejandro “Bong” Tungul ran unopposed to keep City Council seat F.

Since Coleman and Tungul both currently sit on the Unalaska City Council, there will be no change to the council makeup. The same goes for the district’s school board.

All three candidates will hold three-year terms in their seats.

Out of 10 questioned ballots, only one was included in the final count. 14 early and absentee ballots were submitted, one of which was deemed incomplete. That meant the canvass committee had a total of 14 ballots to count that weren’t part of Tuesday’s tally.

Check out the final election results below.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro “Bong” Tungul: 283
  • Write-ins: 20

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G

  • Shari Coleman: 188
  • Abe Palmer: 125
  • Write-ins: 4

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT A

  • Kerry Mahoney: 167
  • Ryan Humphrey: 140
  • Write-ins: 3
Government Unalaska Municipal ElectionCITY COUNCILSCHOOL BOARD
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
  • 2024 Unalaska Municipal Election
    Government
    2024 Unalaska Municipal Election — Preliminary Results
    KUCB News
    The polls are closed and the preliminary results for Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election are in. With 23 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, just one of Unalaska's races is too close to officially call. Shari Coleman has kept her city council seat. With 59.5% of the votes, she has beaten opponent Abe Palmer. Alejandro ‘Bong’ Tungul ran unopposed to keep City Council seat F. Since Coleman and Tungul both currently sit on the council, that means there will be no change to the council’s makeup.
  • Government
    Unalaska’s 2024 City Council candidates forum
    Andy Lusk
    Unalaskans will go to the polls Oct. 1 to vote on two City Council seats: Seat G and Seat F. This year, just one of those is contested. Incumbent Shari Coleman is facing challenger Abe Palmer for Seat G, and councilmember Alejandro “Bong” Tungul is running for reelection for Seat F.
  • Government
    Unalaska’s 2024 school board candidates forum: Seat A
    Sofia Stuart-Rasi
    There is one school board seat up for grabs in Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election. Ryan Humphrey is challenging incumbent Kerry Mahoney for Seat A.
