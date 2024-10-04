Incumbents keep their seats in 2024 Unalaska municipal election

The final results are in for Unalaska’s municipal election, and they confirm the preliminary counts from election night. All three incumbent candidates will keep their seats.

Only the race for school board seat A was too close to call based on Tuesday night’s results. Incumbent Kerry Mahoney kept her initial lead, beating opponent Ryan Humphrey. She finished with 53% of the vote.

Incumbent Shari Coleman also kept City Council seat G. With 59% of the vote, she beat opponent Abe Palmer. Incumbent Alejandro “Bong” Tungul ran unopposed to keep City Council seat F.

Since Coleman and Tungul both currently sit on the Unalaska City Council, there will be no change to the council makeup. The same goes for the district’s school board.

All three candidates will hold three-year terms in their seats.

Out of 10 questioned ballots, only one was included in the final count. 14 early and absentee ballots were submitted, one of which was deemed incomplete. That meant the canvass committee had a total of 14 ballots to count that weren’t part of Tuesday’s tally.

Check out the final election results below.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F



Alejandro “Bong” Tungul: 283

Write-ins: 20

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G



Shari Coleman: 188

Abe Palmer: 125

Write-ins: 4

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT A

