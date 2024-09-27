Unalaska’s 2024 City Council candidates forum

Unalaskans will go to the polls Oct. 1 to vote on two City Council seats: Seat G and Seat F.

This year, just one of those is contested. Incumbent Shari Coleman is facing challenger Abe Palmer for Seat G, and councilmember Alejandro “Bong” Tungul is running for reelection for Seat F.

On Wednesday night, during our annual City Council candidates forum, Coleman, Palmer and Tungul addressed questions from the KUCB news team and the Unalaska community.

Take a listen to the forum above, and you can also find more information on the Oct. 1 election here .

KUCB will rebroadcast our City Council and school board forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.