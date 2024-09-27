© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska’s 2024 school board candidates forum: Seat A

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:24 PM AKDT

There is one school board seat up for grabs in Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election.

Ryan Humphrey is challenging incumbent Kerry Mahoney for Seat A. On Sept. 26, KUCB held a live candidates forum in our studio. Humphrey and Mahoney answered questions from the news team and community. Several Unalaska journalism students also joined us in the studio during the forum to ask candidates a few questions.

Take a listen above, and you can also find more information on the Oct. 1 election here.

KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
Related Content
  • 2024 Municipal Election Guide
    Read it in Tagalog here and Spanish here.

    Unalaska voters will head to the polls on Oct. 1 to elect two City Council members and one school board member. We have compiled a guide for voters to use as a resource leading up to the day of the election. Candidate bios, information on voting and details about upcoming forums can be found below.

    Meet the candidates during KUCB's Candidates Forum
    KUCB is hosting separate forums for City Council and school board. During the forums, candidates will answer your questions before the election. What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year? Please share your questions and the important topics you'd like to see discussed using this survey link.

    The CITY COUNCIL forum is on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. You are invited to attend in person at City Hall or you can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org. The City Council forum is available on demand here.

    The SCHOOL BOARD forum is on Thursday, Sept. 26 at noon. You can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org. The school board forum is available on demand here.

    KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV. Forums will also be available on demand from our website.

    Voting
    Polls are open on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. Early or absentee voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 11 until Sept. 30, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 26, or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Sept 30.

    If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot.

    For more information on voting, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.
