Unalaska’s 2024 school board candidates forum: Seat A

There is one school board seat up for grabs in Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election.

Ryan Humphrey is challenging incumbent Kerry Mahoney for Seat A. On Sept. 26, KUCB held a live candidates forum in our studio. Humphrey and Mahoney answered questions from the news team and community. Several Unalaska journalism students also joined us in the studio during the forum to ask candidates a few questions.

Take a listen above, and you can also find more information on the Oct. 1 election here .

KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.