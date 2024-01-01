2024 Municipal Election Guide
The City of Unalaska will hold a general election on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Here’s what’s on the ballot
Unalaskans will vote for two City Council seats and one school board seat.
Meet the candidates during KUCB's "Candidates Forum"
KUCB is hosting two forums, City Council and School Board, where candidates will answer your questions before the election. What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year? Please share your questions and the important topics you'd like to see discussed using this survey link.
The CITY COUNCIL forum is on Wednesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. You are invited to attend in person at City Hall or you can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org.
The SCHOOL BOARD forum is on Thursday, September 26 at noon. You can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org.
KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV. Forums will also be available on demand from our website.
Voting
Polls are open on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. Early voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 13- Oct. 2, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 28 or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Oct. 2. If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you. For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.
Candidate Statements for School Board Seat A
-
On this year’s ballot for Unalaska’s Municipal Election, there are three open school board seats, but only two have candidates vying for them. Trever Shaishnikoff is running unopposed for Seat E.
-
On this year’s ballot for Unalaska’s Municipal Election, there are three open school board seats, but only two have candidates vying for them. Amanda Schmahl is running unopposed for Seat C.
Candidate statements for City Council Seat G
Candidate Statements for City Council Seat F