2024 Municipal Election Guide

The City of Unalaska will hold a general election on Tuesday, Oct. 1.Unalaskans will vote for two City Council seats and one school board seat.KUCB is hosting two forums, City Council and School Board, where candidates will answer your questions before the election. What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year? Please share your questions and the important topics you'd like to see discussed using this survey link Theforum is onYou are invited to attend in person at City Hall or you can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org Theforum is onYou can listen live on 89.7 FM and at KUCB.org KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon and Saturday, Sept 28 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV. Forums will also be available on demand from our website.Polls are open on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. Early voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 13- Oct. 2, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 28 or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Oct. 2. If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you. For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.