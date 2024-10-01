2024 Unalaska Municipal Election — Preliminary Results

The polls are closed and the preliminary results for Unalaska’s 2024 Municipal Election are in.

With 23 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, just one of Unalaska's races is too close to officially call.

Incumbent Shari Coleman has kept her City Council seat. With 59.5% of the votes, she has beaten opponent Abe Palmer.

Incumbent Alejandro ‘Bong’ Tungul ran unopposed to keep City Council seat F. Since Coleman and Tungul both currently sit on the council, that means there will be no change to the council’s makeup.

The race for school board seat A is too close to call, but incumbent Kerry Mahoney is ahead in the preliminary results with about 53% of the vote. She ran against Ryan Humphrey, who has 46%. If the 23 remaining questioned, absentee and early ballots go to Humphrey, then the race would result in a tie. The city’s canvassing committee will tally those ballots on Friday morning.

KUCB will bring you the final results of the 2024 Municipal Election after city officials canvass the absentee and questioned ballots.

Check out the preliminary election results below.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F



Alejandro ‘Bong’ Tungul: 274

Write-ins: 17

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G



Shari Coleman: 181

Abe Palmer: 119

Write-ins: 4

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT A

