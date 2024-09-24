© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Candidates Forum is coming soon: What do YOU want to hear from candidates this year?
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska City Council weighs proposed small boat harbor overhaul

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Visiting engineers presented plans to restructure the floats in a way that would almost double the dock space available and offer electricity to more vessels.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Visiting engineers presented plans to restructure the floats in a way that would almost double the dock space available and offer electricity to more vessels.

Early plans are coming together to revamp the Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor in Unalaska. The City Council reviewed a new design plan for some of the floats located behind the UniSea processing plants at their Sept. 10 meeting.

According to the plan, old floats will be replaced with expanded moorage capacity. The harbor currently has 71 slips for boats under 60 feet. There will be a few other additions, including more places to plug into the city’s electric system with marine style receptacles.

Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin said the current proposed design is about a quarter of the way done.

“This project has been in the works for a very long time, as you know, and we were able to dust this off — this 10 year concept design — in earnest starting in December,” she told the council.

The Discovery Float was replaced in 2015.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
The Discovery Float was replaced in 2015.

Visiting engineers presented plans to restructure the floats in a way that would almost double the dock space available and offer electricity to more vessels. The current proposed design also adds more parking spaces, a public restroom and an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant gangway that would make the docks accessible to people with varying mobility.

Planners said the new design will need to endure high winds and corrosion. Mark Morris, an electrical engineer contracted by the city, said his team wants to see “about a 50 year service life with the floats, and we want the electrical system to last just as long.”

Engineers say there is more time for public comments before they submit a more complete design in December. They expect to have the full proposal ready by next summer. Construction is slated for 2026.
Tags
Government Bobby StorrsRobert Storrs Small Boat HarborCITY COUNCILPORTS AND HARBORS
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
  • Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor behind UniSea serves boats under 60 feet, and it provides moorage for private vessels. The proposed plan would add about 40 slips, as well as increased parking and a public restroom.
    Industry
    Small boat harbor could see upgrade next year
    Theo Greenly
    Unalaska’s Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor could get a facelift as soon as next summer. The Unalaska City Council earlier this month approved an application for a $5 million grant to replace the harbor’s floats. The harbor is located behind the fish processing plant, UniSea, and serves the community’s smaller boats, under 60 feet. It currently provides moorage for about 70 vessels. The proposed plan would add about 40 slips, as well as increased parking and a public restroom.
  • Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor behind UniSea serves boats under 60 feet, and it provides moorage for private vessels. The proposed plan would add about 40 slips, as well as increased parking and a public restroom.
    Industry
    Small boat harbor to get long-awaited upgrade
    Theo Greenly
    Wheels are in motion to upgrade Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor in Unalaska, a project that has been in the works for more than a decade.
  • The new lift is a 2021 Marine Travelift and cost $1.1 million. It has a 150-metric ton capacity — about a 10% increase over the old lift.
    Industry
    Sand Point gets long-awaited upgrade to its small boat harbor
    Theo Greenly
    Sand Point upgraded its travel lift at the Robert E. Galovin Small Boat Harbor. Also known as a boat gantry crane, the travel lift hoists boats out of the water for repairs or storage. Jordan Keeler is the city administrator for the Eastern Aleutians community. He said the former travel lift was about 40 years old and needed to be replaced.
Load More