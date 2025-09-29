© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The loss of federal funding and next steps for KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska’s 2025 City Council Candidates Forum

KUCB | By KUCB News
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:02 AM AKDT
KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi moderating the annual City Council candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Zac Schasteen, pictured left, and Katherine McGlashan, middle, are running for City Council Seat C against Incumbent Darin Nicholson, not pictured.
1 of 2  — CC FORUM 2025.jpg
KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi moderating the annual City Council candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Zac Schasteen, pictured left, and Katherine McGlashan, middle, are running for City Council Seat C against Incumbent Darin Nicholson, not pictured.
Courtesy of Lauren Adams
KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi, pictured right, is joined by Vince Tutiakoff Sr., middle, and Daneen Looby, pictured left, for Unalaska's City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 25.
2 of 2  — CC FORUM 2025 2.jpg
KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi, pictured right, is joined by Vince Tutiakoff Sr., middle, and Daneen Looby, pictured left, for Unalaska's City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 25.
Courtesy of Lauren Adams

Unalaskans will go to the polls Oct. 7 to vote on three City Council seats: Seat A, Seat C and Seat D.

Seat A and D are both uncontested, but there are three candidates vying for seat C.

KUCB hosted its annual City Council Candidates Forum Thursday evening. Incumbents Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. and City Council Member Daneen Looby took the stage first. Tutiakoff is running for reelection for Seat A and Looby is running for reelection for her seat, Seat D.

Unalaska Visitors Bureau Director Katherine McGlashan took the stage alongside opponent Matson General Manager Zac Schasteen next. They are running against incumbent Darin Nicholson who was unable to make it to the forum due to travel.

Candidates answered questions about infrastructure, economy diversification and their motivations for running in the municipal election.

Take a listen to the forum above and find more information on the Oct. 7 election here.
Government unalaska city councilUnalaska Municipal ElectionCANDIDATES FORUM
