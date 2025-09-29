Unalaska’s 2025 City Council Candidates Forum

Unalaskans will go to the polls Oct. 7 to vote on three City Council seats: Seat A, Seat C and Seat D.

Seat A and D are both uncontested, but there are three candidates vying for seat C.

KUCB hosted its annual City Council Candidates Forum Thursday evening. Incumbents Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. and City Council Member Daneen Looby took the stage first. Tutiakoff is running for reelection for Seat A and Looby is running for reelection for her seat, Seat D.

Unalaska Visitors Bureau Director Katherine McGlashan took the stage alongside opponent Matson General Manager Zac Schasteen next. They are running against incumbent Darin Nicholson who was unable to make it to the forum due to travel.

Candidates answered questions about infrastructure, economy diversification and their motivations for running in the municipal election.