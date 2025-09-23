Unalaska 2025 municipal election ballot set

The ballot has been set for Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election.

This year, three City Council seats and two school board seats are up for grabs. There are no ballot measures in October’s election.

Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. is running unopposed for reelection.

Three contenders are running for City Council Seat C: incumbent Darin Nicholson is facing off against Matson General Manager Zac Schasteen and Unalaska Visitors Bureau Director Katherine McGlashan.

Incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed for City Council Seat D.

Meanwhile, Sean Peters, John Warden and Megan Dean are running for school board Seat C. School Board President David Gibson is running unopposed for reelection for Seat D.

Courtesy of the City of Unalaska

KUCB will hold its annual City Council candidates forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 at City Hall. The public is invited to attend. We will also broadcast the event live on KUCB 89.7 FM and stream live from our Facebook page.

School board candidates will take the stage next week, on Wednesday Oct. 1 at noon. That will be broadcast live on air and stream on Facebook as well. Unalaska’s student government will be moderating that portion of the candidates forum.

But before the forums, KUCB is giving Unalaskans a chance to ask questions of the candidates. We will host a Facebook Live event Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Join us on our Facebook page , ask us questions about the forums or the election and submit your questions for candidates.

You can also submit questions by emailing us at news@kucb.org or through this KUCB survey .

Unalaska’s municipal election is Tuesday, Oct. 7. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Early, in-person voting is open until Oct. 6. You can also vote by mail, email or fax. To vote by mail, you must be registered by Oct. 2. For email and fax, voters must apply by noon the day before the election.