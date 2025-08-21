Former ports director files suit against City of Unalaska, claims wrongful termination

Unalaska’s former ports director is suing the city for wrongful termination.

Peggy McLaughlin, who held her director position for 13 years, filed a lawsuit against the city and City Manager Bil Homka on Wednesday.

Homka sent a notice of termination to McLaughlin on July 9, claiming she had neglected port facility maintenance, failed to provide effective communication and public relations, and showed a counterproductive attitude and a lack of leadership.

McLaughlin refuted those claims with a 17-page letter from her attorneys that also argued that she had been subjected to a swath of professional misconduct by Homka. She also requested a public discussion with the Unalaska City Council.

Still, on July 22, Homka terminated her employment without cause.

According to an email shared by Mclaughlin’s attorney, Homka said it was a courtesy in recognition of her many years of service to the city.

Now, McLaughlin claims the city manager has violated their contract by firing her and has summoned him and the city to court.

She is represented by the Northern Justice Project — an Anchorage civil rights firm that represents Alaskans in lawsuits against governments and corporations. They’ve taken up various cases against the City of Unalaska.

In the complaint, McLaughlin’s attorney James Davis Jr. claimed Homka “embodies immoral, unethical, abusive conduct.”

He said Homka made a “grossly inappropriate comment” about McLaughlin’s appearance in a light pink and cream colored cowl neck sweater, and has made other derogatory remarks about city employees.

The complaint stated McLaughlin was subjected to ongoing workplace hostility under Homka’s leadership and argued that her termination was driven by her objections to Homka’s “abusive behavior.”

Homka did not wish to comment. And McLaughlin’s counsel did not immediately respond.

In the complaint, Davis said she disclosed some of the behavior to a third party during an evaluation with the city council.

McLaughlin has requested that the court grant her compensation for her losses, including fees for her attorney and litigation.