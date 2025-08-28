Candidates finalized for Unalaska municipal election

Unalaskans will vote on five City Council and school board seats in October’s election.

While incumbent Vince Tutiakoff Sr. is running unopposed for his mayoral seat, there are three contenders in the race for Seat C: Incumbent Darin Nicholson is facing off against former Unalaska Fire Chief Zac Schasteen and Unalaska Visitors Bureau Director Katherine McGlashan.

Incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed for Seat D.

Meanwhile, Sean Peters, John Warden and Megan Dean are running for school board Seat C, which is presently held by Amanda Schmahl. Board president David Gibson is running unopposed for reelection for Seat D.

All elected candidates will hold three-year terms.

Unalaska’s municipal election will take place Oct. 7. No measures have been added to the ballot yet.