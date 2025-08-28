© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The loss of federal funding and next steps for KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Candidates finalized for Unalaska municipal election

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published August 28, 2025 at 12:35 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Unalaska’s municipal election will take place Oct. 7. No measures have been added to the ballot yet.

Unalaskans will vote on five City Council and school board seats in October’s election.

While incumbent Vince Tutiakoff Sr. is running unopposed for his mayoral seat, there are three contenders in the race for Seat C: Incumbent Darin Nicholson is facing off against former Unalaska Fire Chief Zac Schasteen and Unalaska Visitors Bureau Director Katherine McGlashan.

Incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed for Seat D.

Meanwhile, Sean Peters, John Warden and Megan Dean are running for school board Seat C, which is presently held by Amanda Schmahl. Board president David Gibson is running unopposed for reelection for Seat D.

All elected candidates will hold three-year terms.

You can find more information on this year’s election on the city’s website.
Government unalaska city councilUnalaska School BoardUnalaska Municipal ElectionCity of UnalaskaUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
