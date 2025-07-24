Mayor’s seat and 4 others up for grabs in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election

Unalaskans interested in running for local office can file candidacy with the city starting Thursday.

This year, there are three city council seats on the ballot, including the mayor’s.



City Council seat A, Mayor, currently held by Vince Tutiakoff Sr.

City Council seat C, currently held by Darin Nicholson

City Council seat D, currently held by Daneen Looby

There are also two school board seats on this year’s local election ballot.



School board seat C, currently held by Amanda Schmahl

School board seat D, currently held by board president David Gibson

All five seats include three year terms.

The filing period closes Aug. 22, and forms will be available in the city clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s municipal election will take place Tuesday, Oct. 7.

KUCB plans to hold a forum shortly before the election. We will keep you posted on the date and time for both the city council and school board forums.