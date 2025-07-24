The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Mayor’s seat and 4 others up for grabs in Unalaska’s 2025 municipal election
Unalaskans interested in running for local office can file candidacy with the city starting Thursday.
This year, there are three city council seats on the ballot, including the mayor’s.
- City Council seat A, Mayor, currently held by Vince Tutiakoff Sr.
- City Council seat C, currently held by Darin Nicholson
- City Council seat D, currently held by Daneen Looby
There are also two school board seats on this year’s local election ballot.
- School board seat C, currently held by Amanda Schmahl
- School board seat D, currently held by board president David Gibson
All five seats include three year terms.
The filing period closes Aug. 22, and forms will be available in the city clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s municipal election will take place Tuesday, Oct. 7.
KUCB plans to hold a forum shortly before the election. We will keep you posted on the date and time for both the city council and school board forums.
You can find more information on this year’s election on the city’s website.