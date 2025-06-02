© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

City Manager Bil Homka extends term for at least three more years

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:27 PM AKDT
Homka told KUCB he’s proud of the work his team has done and that they’re helping get the community “back on track.”
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Homka told KUCB he’s proud of the work his team has done and that they’re helping get the community “back on track.”

Unalaska’s city manager is slated to keep his position for at least three more years.

The Unalaska City Council approved Bil Homka’s request to extend his term at their May 27 meeting. Homka asked for a three-year contract, with two single-year extensions. That means the approved agreement could last a total of five years.

One of Homka’s goals is maintaining stability in the city manager role, which has had a high turnover rate in recent years. Homka said if he stays for the duration of the new contract and its extensions, he would have one of the longest Unalaska city manager tenures in recent history.

At the Tuesday meeting, council member Thom Bell said stability is a good thing, and that he looks forward to continuing to work with Homka.

Homka told KUCB he’s proud of the work his team has done and that they’re helping get the community “back on track.”

“I think we've come a long way in just a few short years with this team that I have in place,” he said.

Homka wants to build trust in the city manager role, and hopes to do that in part by sharing up-to-date, accessible financial information with elected officials. His team is considering creating a dashboard that lays out funding information for the city council more succinctly than line item budget reports do.

He’s also focused on keeping city projects like road paving and environmental remediation economically viable. He said his team is working on a comprehensive plan this summer for those projects, of which eight proposals have been submitted so far.

Council members authorized the mayor to negotiate a contract with Homka after an early April executive session, which was closed to the public.

Homka’s contract includes a $220,000 annual salary plus benefits. A typo putting the salary $5,000 higher than that will be corrected before the contract goes into effect, city officials said.

Before signing on as city manager in 2023, Homka served as Unalaska’s assistant city manager and as planning director. He’s been with the city for nearly a decade, since 2017. Before coming to Unalaska, he held other local government and consulting roles in New Mexico and Ohio.
Tags
Government city managerCity of UnalaskaCITY COUNCIL
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content