Rankin wins school board seat in runoff election

The polls have closed for Unalaska’s runoff election for School Board Seat B, and Brian Rankin received the most votes.

Rankin received about 54% of the vote, coming in ahead of Nicole Bice who received around 46% of the vote.

In all, 138 people cast their vote at city hall and two voters submitted absentee ballots.

No one launched a formal bid for the seat in the Unalaska Municipal Election earlier this month, but over 100 people voted for their choice of write-in candidates. No candidate reached the 40 percent threshold to win in the Oct. 3 election, so the two front runners competed in a runoff, as per Unalaska city code.

There are still two absentee ballots that have not yet been tallied, but those votes would not be enough to sway tonight’s results.

The final votes will be counted Friday morning during the canvassing committee’s 10 a.m. meeting.

Preliminary Results for School Board Seat B

Brian Rankin: 75

Nicole Bice: 63

