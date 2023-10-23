School Board Seat B runoff election guide

Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice will compete in a runoff election for School Board Seat B next week.

The City of Unalaska will hold the runoff election on Monday, Oct. 30. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Early and absentee voting is available in-person at City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. Unalaskans can also vote by mail, email or fax. Applications to vote remotely are due by noon Friday.

If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.