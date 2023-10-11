School board candidates head to runoff election

Two school board candidates are headed to a runoff election. Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice will compete for School Board Seat B on Oct. 30.

No one launched a formal bid for the seat in the Unalaska Municipal Election earlier this month, but over 100 people voted for their choice of write-in candidates.

No candidate reached the 40 percent threshold to win. Now, the two candidates who received the most votes are moving into a runoff election, as per Unalaska city code.

“The city clerk talked with both of the individuals receiving the most write-in votes,” said Assistant City Manager Marjie Veeder at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “That’s Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice, and they’re both willing to have their names on the ballot for the runoff election.”

The winner will keep their seat for three years, until October 2026.