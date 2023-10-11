© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

School board candidates head to runoff election

KUCB | By Andy Lusk,
Theo Greenly
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Two school board candidates are headed to a runoff election. Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice will compete for School Board Seat B on Oct. 30.

No one launched a formal bid for the seat in the Unalaska Municipal Election earlier this month, but over 100 people voted for their choice of write-in candidates.

No candidate reached the 40 percent threshold to win. Now, the two candidates who received the most votes are moving into a runoff election, as per Unalaska city code.

“The city clerk talked with both of the individuals receiving the most write-in votes,” said Assistant City Manager Marjie Veeder at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “That’s Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice, and they’re both willing to have their names on the ballot for the runoff election.”

The winner will keep their seat for three years, until October 2026.

Government SCHOOL BOARDELECTIONUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTEducation
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
