Unalaska Municipal Election 2023: Final Results

The final results for Unalaska’s Municipal Election are in, and they confirm Thomas Bell as City Council seat B winner.

Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice will be headed to a run-off election for School Board seat B.

Those are the only races in this year’s election that were undecided based on Tuesday’s preliminary results.

Election officials determined all final results Friday morning after canvassing 26 absentee and questioned ballots at City Hall. 328 ballots were counted in total, after six were ruled unqualified due to a lack of voter registration, registration outside of Unalaska, or not indicating U.S. citizenship.

Preliminary counts originally put Thomas Bell ahead of Brenda Baker by just 24 votes, not enough to assure he won. Today’s final results verify that Bell has held his seat. He has won the race with 52% of the vote.

Newcomer Anthony Longo unseated incumbent Dennis Robinson with 55% of the vote for City Hall seat E.

Trever Shaishnikoff ran unopposed for school board seat E and Amanda Schmahl ran unopposed for School Board seat C.

School Board seat B received 117 write-ins, of which Brian Rankin received 17 votes and Nicole Bice received 13. The two candidates will move on to a run-off election sometime later this month.

Unalaska City Council will be asked to certify the results at their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Check out final election results below.

City Council seat B

Thomas Bell: 166

Brenda Baker: 142

Write-ins: 9

City Council Seat E



Anthony Longo: 178

Dennis M. Robinson: 141

Write-ins: 4

School Board Seat B



Write-ins: 117

Brian Rankin: 17

Nicole Bice: 13

School Board Seat E



Trever Shaishnikoff: 295

Write-ins: 4

School Board Seat C

