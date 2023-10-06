© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska Municipal Election 2023: Final Results

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM AKDT
Unalaska City Hall Election Day 2023 Vote Here Today
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
The final results for Unalaska’s Municipal Election are in, and they confirm Thomas Bell as City Council seat B winner.

Brian Rankin and Nicole Bice will be headed to a run-off election for School Board seat B.

Those are the only races in this year’s election that were undecided based on Tuesday’s preliminary results.

Election officials determined all final results Friday morning after canvassing 26 absentee and questioned ballots at City Hall. 328 ballots were counted in total, after six were ruled unqualified due to a lack of voter registration, registration outside of Unalaska, or not indicating U.S. citizenship.

Preliminary counts originally put Thomas Bell ahead of Brenda Baker by just 24 votes, not enough to assure he won. Today’s final results verify that Bell has held his seat. He has won the race with 52% of the vote.

Newcomer Anthony Longo unseated incumbent Dennis Robinson with 55% of the vote for City Hall seat E.

Trever Shaishnikoff ran unopposed for school board seat E and Amanda Schmahl ran unopposed for School Board seat C.

School Board seat B received 117 write-ins, of which Brian Rankin received 17 votes and Nicole Bice received 13. The two candidates will move on to a run-off election sometime later this month.

Unalaska City Council will be asked to certify the results at their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Check out final election results below.

City Council seat B

  • Thomas Bell: 166
  • Brenda Baker: 142
  • Write-ins: 9

City Council Seat E

  • Anthony Longo: 178
  • Dennis M. Robinson: 141
  • Write-ins: 4

School Board Seat B

  • Write-ins: 117
  • Brian Rankin: 17
  • Nicole Bice: 13

School Board Seat E

  • Trever Shaishnikoff: 295
  • Write-ins: 4

School Board Seat C

  • Amanda Schmahl: 289
  • Write-ins: 7
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly